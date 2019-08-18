QuarkChain Market Capitalization Reaches $32.26 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $32.26 million and $2.54 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $10.39, $24.68 and $13.77.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.79 or 0.05095335 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00047786 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000170 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000933 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QKC is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,113,716,585 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $20.33, $32.15, $33.94, $18.94, $5.60, $24.68, $50.98, $7.50, $10.39, $51.55 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

