Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 62,597 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,597 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 2,168.2% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 841.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of NYSE M traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,052,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,450,090. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55. Macy’s Inc has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paula A. Price sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $25,325.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis S. Blake bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $216,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $47,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on M. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.