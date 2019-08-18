Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,510 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,651,000 after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 9,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.15. 992,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,729. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.14. The company has a market capitalization of $109.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.34 and a twelve month high of $305.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,775 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,676. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

