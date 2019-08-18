Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 64.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 125.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.47. 1,715,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,776. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.32 and a 1 year high of $88.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.09.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total transaction of $63,001.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $768,935.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 19,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $1,685,640.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,901,302.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,436 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.