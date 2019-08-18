Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $1.99 Million in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 26,169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,207,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,716,000 after buying an additional 2,198,762 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,748,000 after buying an additional 139,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,961,000 after buying an additional 91,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 227,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,923,000 after purchasing an additional 68,523 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,743,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,669. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $216.97 and a 1-year high of $273.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.33.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

