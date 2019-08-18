Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 10,116 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,116 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 1.4% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 20,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.43. 3,503,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,800,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.06 and a 12 month high of $159.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

