Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,767 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 375.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.00. 1,536,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,355. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $150.68 and a 12-month high of $259.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $143.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $262.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $175.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

