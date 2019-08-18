QUINADS Market Cap Hits $36,833.00 (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One QUINADS token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. QUINADS has a market capitalization of $36,833.00 and $25,335.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUINADS has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00065041 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00365159 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009667 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000109 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006976 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000088 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001183 BTC.

About QUINADS

QUINADS (CRYPTO:QUIN) is a token. QUINADS's total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,987,677 tokens. QUINADS's official website is quinads.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINADS

QUINADS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

