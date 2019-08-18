Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.20, approximately 980,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,107,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Qutoutiao presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qutoutiao Inc – will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 2,551.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,182,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,184 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,048,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,896,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,510,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qutoutiao Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

