RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

RKUNY stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. RAKUTEN INC/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.69.

About RAKUTEN INC/ADR

Rakuten, Inc operates as an Internet service provider in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Internet Services and FinTech. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Books, an online book store; Rakuten Travel, an Internet travel site; Rakuten GORA, which provides online golf course reservation services; Rakuten Mobile that offers mobile virtual network operator services; and Ebates, an online cash back site, as well as engages in the business for sales of advertising on these sites.

