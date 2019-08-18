Raymond James Reiterates C$15.00 Price Target for New Destiny Mining (CVE:NED)

Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on New Destiny Mining (CVE:NED) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE NED opened at C$0.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15. New Destiny Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and a P/E ratio of -2.15.

About New Destiny Mining

New Destiny Mining Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and nickel deposits. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain Silver Property located in the east of Hope, British Columbia.

