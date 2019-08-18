RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $253.88 Million

Brokerages expect RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) to post $253.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for RealPage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.50 million and the lowest is $252.94 million. RealPage reported sales of $225.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RealPage will report full-year sales of $990.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $988.51 million to $991.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.21 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RP. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RP traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.59. The company had a trading volume of 430,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,168. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. RealPage has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $66.25.

In related news, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total transaction of $11,964,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,434,422.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 51,672 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $3,173,177.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,504,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,656,790.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 680,465 shares of company stock valued at $39,529,415. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in RealPage by 20.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,045,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,517,000 after acquiring an additional 174,069 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in RealPage by 8.9% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 515,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,326,000 after acquiring an additional 42,242 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RealPage during the second quarter valued at about $25,899,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in RealPage by 13.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in RealPage by 360.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 64,229 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

