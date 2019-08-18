Red Pulse (RPX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $279,917.00

Red Pulse (CURRENCY:RPX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. Red Pulse has a market cap of $12.56 million and approximately $279,917.00 worth of Red Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Red Pulse has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Red Pulse token can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Coinrail and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004519 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000411 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000095 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Red Pulse Token Profile

Red Pulse (CRYPTO:RPX) is a token. Red Pulse’s total supply is 1,358,371,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. Red Pulse’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Red Pulse

Red Pulse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

