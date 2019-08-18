RefToken (REF) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. RefToken has a total market cap of $134,769.00 and $6.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RefToken token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and IDEX. During the last seven days, RefToken has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.62 or 0.04980135 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00047022 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000896 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

RefToken Profile

RefToken is a token. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,000 tokens. The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RefToken is reftoken.io. RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RefToken

RefToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RefToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RefToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

