Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 100.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,513 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,604,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,420,000 after purchasing an additional 286,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,010,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,519,000 after purchasing an additional 432,350 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $442,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 197.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 26,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Regions Financial by 44.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $104,932.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,482 shares in the company, valued at $506,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $585,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,033.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie lowered Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on Regions Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

RF traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,893,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,764,878. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.37 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

