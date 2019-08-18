Ren Trading Down 19% Over Last 7 Days (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Ren token can currently be purchased for $0.0937 or 0.00000925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kyber Network, IDEX and UEX. During the last week, Ren has traded 19% lower against the dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $74.53 million and $2.35 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.04 or 0.05087886 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00047757 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000168 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00030715 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren (REN) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 795,594,931 tokens. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject.

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Binance, IDEX, Huobi Global, Tidex, Kyber Network, OKEx and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

