Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several research firms have commented on REVG. ValuEngine upgraded Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price objective on Rev Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Rev Group to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,181,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 109,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 30,823 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rev Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,647,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 136,493 shares during the period.

NYSE REVG traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.47. The stock had a trading volume of 138,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,614. The company has a market capitalization of $698.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.16. Rev Group has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $17.67.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.34 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rev Group will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

