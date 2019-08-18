Reviewing Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) and IF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:IROQ)

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) and IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Southern Banc and IF Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southern Banc and IF Bancorp's revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Banc $5.53 million 1.25 -$560,000.00 N/A N/A IF Bancorp $26.91 million 2.84 $1.73 million N/A N/A

IF Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Banc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of IF Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of IF Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Southern Banc does not pay a dividend. IF Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Banc and IF Bancorp's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Banc 7.38% 3.82% 0.44% IF Bancorp 10.11% 3.76% 0.46%

Risk & Volatility

Southern Banc has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IF Bancorp beats Southern Banc on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. It also offers commercial accounts, accounts receivable management, factoring services, and online banking and ATM services. The company operates through four full service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, as well as through one commercial finance office located in Birmingham. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it offers ATM, online banking, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. The company operates through a network of six full-service banking offices located in the municipalities of Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, and Bourbonnais, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Watseka, Illinois.

