Reviewing UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) & AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) and AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for UTG and AXA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A AXA 0 1 4 0 2.80

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UTG and AXA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $41.27 million 2.63 $12.39 million N/A N/A AXA $120.88 billion 0.48 $3.03 billion $3.05 7.80

AXA has higher revenue and earnings than UTG.

Profitability

This table compares UTG and AXA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG N/A 13.48% 3.91% AXA N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

UTG has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXA has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of AXA shares are held by institutional investors. 69.8% of UTG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

AXA pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. UTG does not pay a dividend. AXA pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

AXA beats UTG on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UTG

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. The company also offers reinsurance products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health. Its products include motor, household, property and general liability insurance, banking, savings vehicles, and other investment-based products for personal/individual and commercial/group customers, as well as health, protection, and retirement products for individual or professional customers. The company also provides term life, whole life, universal life, endowment, and deferred and immediate annuities; medical cover; and other protection and health products, such as disability, cancer, and critical illness. In addition, it offers unit-linked, group term, and hospital cash products and investment products; and coverage against excess and surplus lines, environmental and professional liability, construction, marine, energy, aviation and satellite, fine art and specie, equine, livestock and aquaculture, accident and health and crisis management, and other risks. Further, the company provides casualty, property risk, property catastrophe, specialty, and other reinsurance lines; and individual and group retirement products, and employee benefits. Additionally, it is involved in the provision of investment management services through managed accounts, hedge funds, mutual funds, and other investment vehicles to private clients, as well as fundamental research, quantitative, and brokerage-related services in equities and listed options for institutional investors; management of retail mutual funds for individual investors; and management of investments on behalf of institutional clients. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

