RKL Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,917 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CWI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,802. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.08.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

