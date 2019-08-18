RKL Wealth Management LLC Buys 278 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $65.49. The stock had a trading volume of 967,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,659. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $63.43 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on EMN. Citigroup set a $78.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

