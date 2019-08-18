RKL Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 304.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total transaction of $727,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LMT traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $377.00. 816,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,181. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $381.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $366.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.26. The company has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

