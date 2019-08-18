RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $37.13 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.8% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,740,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,775,000.

IVV stock traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,906,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,392. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.55. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.46 and a 52 week high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

