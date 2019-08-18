RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 192.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 197.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.78. 736,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,806. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $86.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.91.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.