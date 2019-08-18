RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17,384.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,927,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 2,910,346 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,196.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 476,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,146,000 after buying an additional 455,838 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 409,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,536,000 after buying an additional 287,206 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8,638.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after buying an additional 168,529 shares during the period. Finally, Noven Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,555,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $177.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,048. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.49 and a 12 month high of $185.23.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.