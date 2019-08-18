RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,415 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 175,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $12,758,502.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,125,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,792,421.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $1,363,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,186,042 shares in the company, valued at $82,928,056.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 564,285 shares of company stock worth $40,530,290 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,919. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average of $69.91. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

