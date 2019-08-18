Rudd International Inc. Buys Shares of 683 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rudd International Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 683 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 600.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 66.7% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 182.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith purchased 6,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at $246,483.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,862 shares of company stock valued at $56,966,404. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $7.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,493,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,603,890. The firm has a market cap of $129.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $386.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Netflix from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $442.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.47.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

