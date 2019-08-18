Rudd International Inc. Invests $3.61 Million in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Rudd International Inc. purchased a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,000. 3M comprises 2.0% of Rudd International Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of 3M by 202.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in 3M by 220.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth $35,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM stock traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.50. 3,434,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $155.63 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research set a $174.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.54.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

