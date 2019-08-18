Rudd International Inc. Invests $358,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rudd International Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,810. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $89.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.31.

