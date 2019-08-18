Rudd International Inc. Purchases New Stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Rudd International Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,000. Microchip Technology accounts for 2.7% of Rudd International Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 65.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 127.1% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 74.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.38. 1,587,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,504. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.366 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.01%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $177,206.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.76.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

