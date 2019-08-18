Rudd International Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,615 Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Rudd International Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 76.2% in the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 297,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,889,000 after buying an additional 128,720 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Bank increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 10,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.42. 1,824,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $245.08. The company has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.19.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.92.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

