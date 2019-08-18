Rudd International Inc. Takes $3.90 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rudd International Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000. Stryker accounts for about 2.2% of Rudd International Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $960,636.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,109,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,781 shares of company stock worth $3,249,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.00. 1,226,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,618. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.99. The company has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $144.75 and a twelve month high of $222.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

