Rupaya (RUPX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.00

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Rupaya has a total market capitalization of $40,392.00 and $11.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rupaya has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rupaya coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rupaya alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,364.14 or 2.13972173 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00027003 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001523 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Rupaya

RUPX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 47,791,998 coins and its circulating supply is 43,732,997 coins. The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.