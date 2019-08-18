Rupee (RUP) Hits Market Cap of $203,179.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Rupee coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Rupee has a market cap of $203,179.00 and $21.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rupee has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 106.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000094 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 35,570,150 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.