Sandy Spring Bank Sells 2,500 Shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,651,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,183,000 after buying an additional 444,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth $9,948,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,003,000 after buying an additional 281,808 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 321.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 248,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 272,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 132,543 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $88,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 13,302 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $303,950.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 133,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 994,829 shares of company stock valued at $93,013,243.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.71. 918,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,335. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The Carlyle Group LP has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.69 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.40%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

