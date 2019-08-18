Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 2.9% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 262,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,990. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $27.05.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

