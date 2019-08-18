Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 0.8% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. Stratford Consulting LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 116,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 139,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,190,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 445,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,280. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $46.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.47.

