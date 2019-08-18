Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,124,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,663,000 after acquiring an additional 29,040 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 212,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,016,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,419. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.01.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

