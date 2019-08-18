Seele (SEELE) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, Seele has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele token can now be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, HADAX and CoinBene. Seele has a market capitalization of $18.71 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Seele

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,776,387 tokens. Seele’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seele’s official website is seele.pro. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele Token Trading

Seele can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX, IDEX, CoinBene, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele using one of the exchanges listed above.

