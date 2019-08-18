Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,150 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.1% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,133,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,911,852,000 after buying an additional 1,559,405 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Pfizer by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,333,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,541,000 after buying an additional 2,504,336 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,749,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,953,000 after buying an additional 606,700 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,360,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,704,000 after purchasing an additional 228,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,449,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,487,000 after purchasing an additional 113,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $34.65. 28,267,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,506,988. The company has a market capitalization of $190.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

In related news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

