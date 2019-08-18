Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Shore Bancshares an industry rank of 169 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 835,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,872 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 551,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 285,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,076. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $194.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

