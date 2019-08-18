Short Interest in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Decreases By 5.3%

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,752,800 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 7,131,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.67.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 23,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $3,117,024.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,307 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,782.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 7,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $1,028,733.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,210.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,433 shares of company stock worth $6,599,379. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.9% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 81,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $140.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.56. Kimberly Clark has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $141.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

