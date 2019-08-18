Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) and The Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:RUBI) Head to Head Review

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) and The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sify Technologies and The Rubicon Project, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Rubicon Project 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sify Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 205.34%. The Rubicon Project has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.57%. Given Sify Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sify Technologies is more favorable than The Rubicon Project.

Volatility and Risk

Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Rubicon Project has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sify Technologies and The Rubicon Project’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies N/A N/A N/A The Rubicon Project -26.05% -19.85% -6.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sify Technologies and The Rubicon Project’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $311.50 million 0.17 $15.45 million $0.10 13.10 The Rubicon Project $124.68 million 4.17 -$61.82 million ($0.85) -11.53

Sify Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than The Rubicon Project. The Rubicon Project is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sify Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sify Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. The Rubicon Project does not pay a dividend. Sify Technologies pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of The Rubicon Project shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of The Rubicon Project shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sify Technologies beats The Rubicon Project on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services. The Data Center-centric Information Technology Services segment comprises of data center; cloud and managed; technology integration, and applications integration services. The company was founded on December 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

