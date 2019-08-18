Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW stock traded up $9.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $530.09. The company had a trading volume of 571,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,401. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $355.28 and a 12-month high of $532.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $487.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. ValuEngine raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $526.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.63.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $837,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.26, for a total transaction of $7,662,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 112,276 shares in the company, valued at $52,911,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,608 shares of company stock worth $15,329,391 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.