Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,641 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 81,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 17,375 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.83.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $619,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 525 shares in the company, valued at $100,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.00. 1,317,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,495. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $138.65 and a fifty-two week high of $211.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.54%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.