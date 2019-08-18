Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,327 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 346.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.59. 9,836,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,523,506. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $2,812,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,352,500 shares of company stock valued at $76,708,925. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.76.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

