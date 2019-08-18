Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 26,775 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 254.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,775 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 580,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 136,581 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 241,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 131,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 54,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PCY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.48. 1,846,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,831. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $28.26.

