Signals Network Price Hits $0.0007 (SGN)

Signals Network (CURRENCY:SGN) traded up 63% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Signals Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Signals Network has a total market cap of $65,763.00 and $9.00 worth of Signals Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Signals Network has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Signals Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00269186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.12 or 0.01328854 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023704 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00095496 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Signals Network Profile

Signals Network was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Signals Network’s total supply is 185,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,138,749 tokens. The official website for Signals Network is signals.network. The Reddit community for Signals Network is /r/SignalsNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Signals Network is blog.signals.network. Signals Network’s official Twitter account is @signals_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Signals Network Token Trading

Signals Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signals Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signals Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signals Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signals Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signals Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.