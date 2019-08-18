SIMDAQ Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,214.00 (SMQ)

SIMDAQ (CURRENCY:SMQ) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, SIMDAQ has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. SIMDAQ has a market capitalization of $161,228.00 and $1,214.00 worth of SIMDAQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIMDAQ token can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00269224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.33 or 0.01321643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00023572 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00096249 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About SIMDAQ

SIMDAQ’s total supply is 24,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,623,189 tokens. SIMDAQ’s official Twitter account is @simdaq_official. The official message board for SIMDAQ is medium.com/simdaq-blog. SIMDAQ’s official website is simdaq.com/#.

Buying and Selling SIMDAQ

SIMDAQ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIMDAQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIMDAQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIMDAQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

