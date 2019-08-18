Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

ZZZ stock opened at C$20.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $767.85 million and a PE ratio of 13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$18.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.44. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$16.01 and a one year high of C$33.20.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

ZZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.06.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.